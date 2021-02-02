A complainant living on Veitenheimer Road in Tumuli Township notified the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, Jan. 27 that he suspected someone of tampering with his mail.
The deputy answering the call was told that the W-2 the complainant found in his mailbox had been opened and then resealed with tape. The complainant also suspected one copy of the W-2 was missing.
The caller was advised to contact the post office and speak with the mail carrier in case the mail had been damaged in transit.
