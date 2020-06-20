The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call asking a question on an alcohol restriction on a driver’s license June 13.

A staff member at Ottertail Liquor Store received an anonymous call advising them that they had sold alcohol to a person with the restriction. Law enforcement told the caller that it is up to the person with the license to follow the restrictions and an off-sale establishment is not responsible to know of the restriction and not make the sale to the person.

Sign up for our email newsletters

Load comments