The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted Blowers Township officials by flying a Mavic 2 drone from a location near the intersection of 610th Avenue and 450th Street west of Sebeka.
The drone was looking for the source of an inland flooding issue. No obvious obstructions were found.
