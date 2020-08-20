The employee of a shop on State Highway 210 reported Wednesday they were working on a car belonging to an 86-year-old woman that had two different license plates that do not belong to the vehicle.
The deputy who investigated said it appeared the state or the registered owner renewed the wrong Buick PC along with the combination of one wrong plate from the state. Either way the plates had been placed on an operable vehicle. The registered owner’s disabled vehicle had been renewed somehow by mistake.
