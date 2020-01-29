A caller reported Tuesday a woman was parked at his repair shop for more than an hour with her lights on. He attempted to approach her several times but each time she would drive away — then return.
When the caller finally made contact with the woman she told him she was to meet someone there. The caller did not recognize any of the names she listed off.
The caller said the woman left westbound on 450th Avenue when she finally left for good.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.