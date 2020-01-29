A caller reported Tuesday a woman was parked at his repair shop for more than an hour with her lights on. He attempted to approach her several times but each time she would drive away — then return. 

When the caller finally made contact with the woman she told him she was to meet someone there. The caller did not recognize any of the names she listed off.

The caller said the woman left westbound on 450th Avenue when she finally left for good. 

