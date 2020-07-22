Fleet Farm contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department Tuesday and asked for assistance in checking a suspected shoplifter for possession of a $200 knife.
After an officer arrived on the scene the suspect was arrested for shoplifting, transported to detention for booking and released.
