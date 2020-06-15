The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from Walmart Saturday after a woman was observed shoplifting items.

According to the report, staff noticed Sonya Witkowski, 52, taking items in the store and failing to pay for them. Law enforcement made contact with Witkowski and she returned to the store where it was discovered that she stole $103.70 in merchandise. The officer cited Witkowski in person.

