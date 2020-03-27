When Fleet Farm staff confronted a male shoplifter in their parking lot Thursday he threw down the items he was attempting to take and left in a white Ford Ranger which had no license plates.
The Fergus Falls Police Department was expecting to receive a video from Fleet Farm which might identify the suspect.
