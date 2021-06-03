A large store on the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue contacted the Fergus Falls Police Department about a shoplifter who had taken eight knives , along with other items on Sunday, May 30 at approximately 9:16 a.m.
When police arrived they arrested Aaron Taylor, 30, for shoplifting several items totaling $1,092.27. Police say Taylor also gave them a false name and date of birth of another person. In the process it was also learned that Taylor had warrants in Cass County. He was transported to the Otter Tail County Jail without further incident.
