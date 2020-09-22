The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office took 55-year-old Dennis Uselman into custody Saturday after the Verndale man fired a single shot from a handgun during a struggle with deputies.
According to a release, Wadena Sheriff Mike Carr reported that his office received a 811 hang up call at 6:45 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arriving at the address deputies were told that Uselman was acting oddly and they were concerned for his welfare.
An attempt to engage Uselman in conversation failed when Uselman became agitated at deputies and referenced a firearm while making threatening gestures. Negotiations ensued but as they broke down deputies attempted to gain control of the handgun with the use of a Taser. After the Taser deployment a struggle ensued and Uselman was able to briefly regain control of the handgun. A single shot was fired which missed the deputies. The bullet was later found lodged between two religious books under a nearby piece of furniture. Uselman was taken to Tri-County Hospital where he was checked for injuries.
No one was severely injured in the incident.
Uselman is currently in custody at the Wadena County Jail awaiting formal charges by Wadena County Attorney Kyra Ladd.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Minnesota State Patrol, the Wadena and Sebeka Police Departments and Tri-County Ambulance.
