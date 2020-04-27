The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call Thursday, April 23 that a complainant’s neighbor was shooting into their pasture.
The complainant stated that they did not have any animals in the pasture and was unsure of what they would have been shooting at. Law enforcement spoke with people in the area and none had heard gunshots. The complainant was advised to call again if they notice anything suspicious.
