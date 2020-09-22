A resident on U.S. Highway 10 called the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office Sunday to report their side by side was vandalized.
According to the caller, the Arctic Cat Wildcat side by side had its tires slashed, holes put in both seats, seatbelt cut and other unknown damage between Friday at noon and 9 a.m. Saturday.
