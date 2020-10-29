An $8 political yard sign was reported stolen sometime Tuesday or Wednesday by a resident of West Summit Avenue in Fergus Falls.
The complainant’s Ring camera activated at 11:42 a.m. showing a red extended cab truck with a topper and white rims in the area. It was not established that the occupant of the truck had taken the sign.
