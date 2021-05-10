The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in a rollover crash on Thursday just west of Crane Lake near the intersection of Highway 78 and South Clitherall Lake Road. A 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling northbound on Highway 78 near Otter Tail County Road 81. The Chevy crossed the southbound lanes, went over the guard rail, and rolled to a stop in the ditch. The State Patrol reports the lone driver was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries. The road was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.

Load comments