The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Minnesota State Patrol in a rollover crash on Thursday just west of Crane Lake near the intersection of Highway 78 and South Clitherall Lake Road. A 2003 Chevy Trailblazer was traveling northbound on Highway 78 near Otter Tail County Road 81. The Chevy crossed the southbound lanes, went over the guard rail, and rolled to a stop in the ditch. The State Patrol reports the lone driver was not wearing a seat belt and was transported to Lake Region Healthcare with nonlife-threatening injuries. The road was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not believed to be a factor.
Single vehicle rollover crash reported west of Crane Lake
James Allen
