Six people were injured Tuesday in Becker County when a 2020 Chrysler Voyager driven by Amanda Rose Littlewolf left County Highway 37 approximately 18 miles northeast of Detroit Lakes.
According to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, the 41-year-old Bena woman was traveling southbound at the time of the accident. The vehicle hit an approach and struck a tree causing airbags to deploy.
A report of the crash was received at 8:38 p.m.
Littlewolf was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital in Detroit Lakes. A 42-year-old male passenger, Aaron Jeffery Wind, was airlifted to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
Four juveniles in the vehicle were also taken to St. Mary’s.
All occupants suffered what appeared to be nonlife-threatening injuries.
Joining Becker County deputies at the crash scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, the White Earth Police Department, the Detroit Lakes Police Department, the Wolf Lake Fire Department and ambulances from North Memorial and Essentia-St. Mary’s.
The crash remains under investigation.
