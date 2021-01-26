Six Bemidji people received nonlife-threatening injuries Saturday when a 2006 Ford F-150 pickup left I-94 in Carlisle Township and rolled.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol the road surface was covered with snow and ice at the time of the accident. All accident victims were taken to Lake Region Hospital.

Driving the vehicle was 40-year-old Melanie Sue Parkin. Her passengers were five minors ages 16, two 15-year-olds, 14 and 12. All but one member of the group was wearing a seat belt.

Joining the State Patrol at the scene was the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Rothsay Fire and Rescue and Ringdahl Ambulance.

