Fergus Falls police responded to a report of youths who were on skateboards chasing geese and throwing household items into Lake Alice on Tuesday, June 1 at approximately 9:54 a.m.
The incidents apparently happened on a neighbor’s curb. The complainant asked them to stop and stated the kids swore at them, and headed around the north side of the lake. However, when police drove in the area, they were unable to locate any youths on skateboards.
