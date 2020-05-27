The sleeping driver of a Chevrolet pickup, parked on the wrong side of the road with his headlights on, drew the attention of a caller early Saturday morning on 545th Avenue.
An Otter Tail County deputy took photos of open beer cans inside the vehicle while another deputy arrested the driver on a charge of fourth-degree DWI.
The registered owner of the vehicle arrived to retrieve it.
