The sleeping driver of a Chevrolet pickup, parked on the wrong side of the road with his headlights on, drew the attention of a caller early Saturday morning on 545th Avenue.

An Otter Tail County deputy took photos of open beer cans inside the vehicle while another deputy arrested the driver on a charge of fourth-degree DWI.

The registered owner of the vehicle arrived to retrieve it.

