A man was given a warning by the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office after fleeing a deputy Thursday, April 23.

A call came into the sheriff’s office regarding a vehicle that had been sitting outside a house for three days. According to the report, law enforcement located a man sleeping in his car and after the deputy awoke the man, he got out of the car and fled to a residence close by.

It was discovered that the house was the man’s mother’s and he claimed that he did not know the deputy was law enforcement. It was determined that the man was not under the influence.

