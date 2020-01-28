Deputies were called to an unspecified address in Otter Tail County along with an EMS team when a 20-year-old sleepwalker fell and blacked out.
One deputy collected marijuana edibles from the sleepwalker’s mother and disposed of them. Another deputy met with the young man who had suffered a facial laceration after ingesting too many marijuana edibles and wandering into fixed objects. The man refused transport offered by Perham EMS. The parents had also ingested controlled substances and were not fit to operate a motor vehicle. A private party brought the injured man to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes.
