The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was informed by a caller Monday that a bullet had come through a window of his lake home.
The caller referred a deputy to his wife in North Dakota for more information.
The deputy found that sometime in the previous two months a slug broke their lakeside window. It was believed the slug had come from the opposite side of the lake. Photos were taken and the slug was collected.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.