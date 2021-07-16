The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a small grass fire on Thursday at approximately 12:39 p.m. that was located under a power pole near the intersection of State Highway 210 and 580th Avenue southeast of Deer Creek. It is unknown what started the fire but it was contained to a 20-by-20-foot area. Deer Creek Fire Department assisted in the call.
Small grass fire southeast of Deer Creek
James Allen
