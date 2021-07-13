A call from an apartment on the 500 block of Second Avenue came into the Fergus Falls Police Department Sunday after breaking glass was heard.

The caller stated that they heard breaking glass and found the fire extinguisher glass broken and the extinguisher missing.

Law enforcement talked with an individual that stated he had broken the glass and taken the extinguisher to put out a smoke bomb that had rolled into the grass and started a fire. The individual had contacted management to let them know.

Load comments