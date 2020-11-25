A heavy amount of smoke was seen coming from a garage chimney in the vicinity of Northern Avenue and Cecil Avenue Tuesday. It was reported to the Fergus Falls Police Department.
The officer who answered the call found it to be a wood-burning stove. The situation did not require the fire department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.