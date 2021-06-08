A complainant contacted Fergus Falls police about a smoker near a church parking lot on Tuesday, June 1.
The person told dispatch that a grey minivan on their property north of the parking lot, had occupants inside who were allegedly “smoking something.” When an officer responded, the driver, who is known to local law enforcement, was observed driving on the church’s grass. The officer spoke to the individual who stated they were parked at the church watching the sun come up and “having a smoke” and didn’t know the church was still open.
The individual was told the church did not want them driving on the grass.
