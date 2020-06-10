A phone call to the Fergus Falls Police Department at 8:06 a.m. Tuesday pointed out that a very large snapping turtle was making a nuisance of itself on the sidewalk near the Lake Region Arts Council on South Mill Street.
The complaint was accompanied by a request that the turtle be relocated.
The call was referred to City Hall.
