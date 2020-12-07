Snow and ice contributed to a one-vehicle rollover on U.S. Highway 10 Saturday in Becker County.
Eutiquito Angeles Valencia, 50, Las Vegas, Nevada, was traveling west on Highway 10 in Lake Park Township when his 2002 Chevy Tahoe left the roadway.
Valencia, who was properly belted, was transported to St. Mary’s in Detroit Lakes with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Joining the State Patrol at the crash site were the Becker County Sheriff’s Office, St. Mary’s Ambulance and the Lake Park Fire Department.
