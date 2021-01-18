The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover on State Highway 78 near County Road 54 Friday in which an Ottertail woman was injured.
San Juanita Martinez, 40, was transported to Perham Health with nonlife-threatening injuries after she lost control of her northbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on a roadway covered with snow and ice.
Joining the State Patrol at the accident site 9 miles south of Perham were personnel from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Perham fire and ambulance department.
It was determined that Martinez was wearing her seat belt at the time of accident and that no alcohol was involved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.