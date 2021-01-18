The Minnesota State Patrol responded to a one-vehicle rollover on State Highway 78 near County Road 54 Friday in which an Ottertail woman was injured.

San Juanita Martinez, 40, was transported to Perham Health with nonlife-threatening injuries after she lost control of her northbound 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer on a roadway covered with snow and ice.

Joining the State Patrol at the accident site 9 miles south of Perham were personnel from the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office and the Perham fire and ambulance department.

It was determined that Martinez was wearing her seat belt at the time of accident and that no alcohol was involved.

