An Otter Tail County snow plow apparently ran over a light pole near the intersection of Springen Avenue and Somerset Road directly across from the back side of the Fergus Falls YMCA.
Otter Tail Power was contacted to help secure the pole and power lines. There were no injuries reported in the incident, but police say a state accident report will be completed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.