The Fergus Falls Police Department received a call from a residence on the 200 block of West Vernon Avenue Thursday to report scratches on their vehicle.
According to the report, the complainant returned from their winter home to find scratches on the rear right side of the vehicle. They believed that it happened in December 2019.
There are no suspects and the scratches were being reported for insurance purposes.
