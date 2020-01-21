The Fergus Falls Police Department was called on Saturday when it was discovered that a hat and scarf had been stolen from a snowman on the 300 block of North Whitford Street.
In checking out the complaint a Fergus police officer found the complainant was more upset about a pickup that had been parked for weeks across from his driveway.
The officer placed a tow tag on the pickup before leaving.
