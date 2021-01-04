The Fergus Falls Fire Department was paged Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, when a snowmobile started on fire in a field while being driven by the caller.
No one was injured in the fire, which took place near County Highway 15 and River Oaks Boulevard southwest of Fergus Falls. The fire was extinguished but the sled was a total loss.
