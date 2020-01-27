A snowmobile accident Saturday in Savannah Township resulted in the death of a 50-year-old male according to the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

The operator’s identity was withheld until family members could be informed.

The death was the result of a rollover on Wilderness Bay Road near the Becker/Hubbard County line.

Assisting at the scene was the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Hubbard Rescue, the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office and North Memorial Ambulance.

