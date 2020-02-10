The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday at 11:32 a.m. of someone in the water near the south side of Rice Lake near Rock-Rice Road. 

The victim had already been pulled from the water by individuals passing by on snowmobiles when deputies arrived.

Jason Morris, 36, Milaca, told deputies he was traveling southbound on Rice Lake when he approached open water between Rock and Rice Lake.  He tried avoiding the open water, but his snowmobile skidded and broke through thin ice.  Individuals passing by on snowmobiles saw Morris and were able to use a tow strap to pull him out of the water.  

Morris was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital due to hypothermia.  

Joining Becker County deputies on the scene in Holmesville Township were the Becker County Dive Rescue, Callaway Fire Department, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene. 

The incident remains under investigation.

