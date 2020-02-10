The Becker County Sheriff’s Office received a report Saturday at 11:32 a.m. of someone in the water near the south side of Rice Lake near Rock-Rice Road.
The victim had already been pulled from the water by individuals passing by on snowmobiles when deputies arrived.
Jason Morris, 36, Milaca, told deputies he was traveling southbound on Rice Lake when he approached open water between Rock and Rice Lake. He tried avoiding the open water, but his snowmobile skidded and broke through thin ice. Individuals passing by on snowmobiles saw Morris and were able to use a tow strap to pull him out of the water.
Morris was transported to Essentia-St. Mary’s Hospital due to hypothermia.
Joining Becker County deputies on the scene in Holmesville Township were the Becker County Dive Rescue, Callaway Fire Department, and Detroit Lakes Fire Department were also dispatched to the scene.
The incident remains under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.