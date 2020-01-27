A man was traveling on a snowmobile trail 3 ½ miles northeast of Perham Saturday morning when he hit a bump and was thrown into the side of a tree.
The victim complained of right shoulder pain and was transported by Perham Ambulance to a medical facility.
The Perham Fire Department also responded to the call.
The driver was wearing a helmet and other safety equipment at the time of the accident.
