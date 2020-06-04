A caller reported Tuesday that she felt a racist comment had been made on social media. The caller wanted someone in law enforcement to confront the person, who was a business owner.
Two deputies spoke with the business owner via telephone and also followed up with the complainant.
The post was taken down with the author claiming to have “made a poor decision.” She told the deputies she was still unhappy and would continue to post negative comments.
