A complainant on the 500 block of West Lincoln Avenue reported on Monday that two six-packs of Mello Yello were taken from the back of a pickup truck.
The soda was believed stolen between 8 p.m. on Sunday and 1:30 p.m. on Monday. The soda was valued at $6. The resident called back at 5 p.m. on Monday stating that he believed his soda was sitting by an address on Broadway Avenue. An officer made contact with someone who said they found the soda left outside their apartment complex. Police connected the two individuals and the resident retrieved what was left of the soda.
