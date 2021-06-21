A resident on 490th Avenue east of Rush Lake reported the theft of a solar panel system to the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday, June 16.
A deputy spoke with the residents of the home who stated they had left for the weekend and returned to find their solar panel, two D cell batteries, cables, and a charging station missing. The residents did have an active working trail cam and will be forwarding that to an investigator with the sheriff’s office. The total estimated loss was reported at around $500.
