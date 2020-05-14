A complainant alleged Tuesday that his mother had tried to stab him with a stick.
Two Otter Tail County Sheriff’s deputies mediated a verbal dispute between the mother and the son. The deputies listened to conflicting stories of events but could find no evidence to substantiate the son’s claims.
The son was later picked up by his father.
