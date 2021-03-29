An argument between two adults was reported at an apartment Sunday on South Broadway.
The male said his mother had thrown a plate at him before he hung up the call.
The officer responding found an argument had taken place. The parties were separated. The man refused to make a report and insisted he just wanted to leave. Officers stood by while he removed his belongings from the apartment.
