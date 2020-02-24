The father of a juvenile who had fled a probation officer in the area of Lake Alice Saturday called the Fergus Falls Police Department to report that his son had lost a prescription drug during his flight. The juvenile had been skipping school.
Attempts by the complainant, his son and the probation officer to recover the backpack containing the drug had been unsuccessful.
