The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a party in Dalton who learned his father was going to send money to an elderly man in southern Minnesota.

Afraid his father might be walking into a scam, he confronted him and was told to mind his own business.

A deputy reached out to the father and told him that if he wanted to report a scam the deputy would take his information. 

The complainant’s father is of sound mind. His son had no power of attorney. The father is not out any money because the check is being held at the post office.

