A 27-inch Sony television was reported missing from a vacant house Saturday on Liberty Drive.
It was believed the set had been taken from the cabin the previous evening. There were no signs of forced entry. The Otter Tail County deputy answering the call found the door had likely been left unlocked while the owners were moving property out.
