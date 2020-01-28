The sound of running water promoted a call to the Fergus Falls Police Department Monday and the request for a welfare check.
When an officer arrived at the address on South Mill Street he was told the water had been running for about two hours. The occupant of the apartment had not answered the door.
The officer spoke with the occupant and there was not an issue to resolve. The complainant was advised that his neighbor was not running the water.
