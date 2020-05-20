A couple living in South Fargo were contacted Monday after the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office received a call from Plentywood Road on Rush Lake.
A jet ski had washed up on a public access with a full cover on it. The caller’s neighbor was missing a jet ski off their boat lift. A conservation officer made contact with the jet ski owners who made a one-way trip of approximately 65 miles to resecure the watercraft.
