A resident on the 500 block of West Cavour Avenue reported to Fergus Falls police on Thursday at approximately 1:42 p.m., that a gray Sony Xplod subwoofer was stolen from the resident’s vehicle. The resident estimates that the speaker was stolen between 6 p.m. on Wednesday and 12 p.m. on Thursday. No estimated value of the speaker was given.
Speaker stolen from vehicle
James Allen
