A violation of the liquor law drew citations from Otter Tail County law enforcement Friday at 2:44 a.m. after a vehicle was observed speeding through Erhard.
The deputy following the speeding vehicle stopped it on County Highway 24.
The deputy found open Busch Light beer cans scattered throughout the vehicle. All minors in the vehicle were transported to their homes.
