A resident of Springen Avenue asked the Fergus Falls Police Department for help with a male neighbor who was bothering him.
The neighbor had entered her apartment Dec. 10 under the influence of alcohol and proceeded to damage the walls and injure her dog. The complainant was concerned that her dog might require X-rays. The complainant said they had once been friends but he had since become a problem.
A police officer spoke with the man and advised him not to have any more contact with the complainant.
