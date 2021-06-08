A resident on the 400 block of West Cavour Avenue called in a driving complaint to the Fergus Falls Police Department on Thursday at approximately 12:18 p.m. 

The complainant reported that the driver of an orange Dodge sedan parked in the middle of the street, got out and stood in the path of a neighbor’s sprinkler, then got back in their vehicle and drove west on Cavour while texting. Upon investigation by police, a vehicle matching the description was found parked at a business in the 2000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. No driving conduct was observed when the vehicle left the lot.

Load comments