The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office took a call on Monday from a landowner on 470th Street southeast of Long Lake reporting that a squatter at the landowner’s rental property blocked a trail leading to a private pond with three vehicles. The landowner called wanting to know what their rights were in dealing with the individual. The landowner is currently going through the eviction process. The sheriff’s office advised it was a civil matter at this point.
Squatter blocks trail
James Allen
